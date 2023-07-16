Statsguru: India's agri output may outpace global growth over 10-yr period

India’s agricultural production is expected to outpace global growth over a 10-year period. India is expected to increase production of cereals such as rice and wheat by a fifth in 10 years, shows data from a joint study by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The production of pulses in India is likely to rise by 45 per cent by 2032, compared to a 30 per cent global rise, suggested the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2023-2032 (chart 1).





There will be a similar growth in consumption, though rice consumption at 14 per cent is expected to grow slower than rice production at 19 per cent. The consumption of pulses is expected to grow by 47 per cent as Indians increase protein intake (chart 2).







Other sources of proteins, such as poultry, eggs, and fish, will also show faster production in India than in the world at large. Average consumption for these items is expected to grow more than cereals and pulses (charts 3, 4).



