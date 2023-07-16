Statsguru: India's agri output may outpace global growth over 10-yr period

Other sources of proteins, such as poultry, eggs, and fish, will also show faster production in India than in the world at large. Average consumption for these items is expected to grow more than cereals and pulses (charts 3, 4).
Growth in per capita income and India’s increasing population, which has already overtaken China’s by some estimates, remains a key factor behind the increase in food grain consumption over the next decade. Consequently, the rise in consumption of staple food items, driven by the increasing population, is also likely to witness increased availability of daily per capita calories in India, which will rise faster than the world average.
This may have implications for affordability. Even before the economic devastation of the pandemic, a far larger share of India’s population was unable to afford a healthy diet than in other countries (chart 6).
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.