Statsguru: India's GDP growth may miss govt estimate, IIP data fuels doubt

The government's final consumption expenditure provided a temporary lift to the economy in Q2FY24 but it has since faded sharply, even registering a decline in Q1FY25

GDP
Because of these factors, the 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate in FY25, as projected in the second advance estimates, looks a bit of an over-estimation. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shikha Chaturvedi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
The recent Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data has intensified doubts about the official gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for Q4 and full FY25. The IIP growth slowed to 3.6 per cent in Q4FY25, the second-lowest in eight quarters. The IIP measures volume of industrial production, while GDP is value addition. The volume index is, nonetheless, a useful bellwether for industrial performance (Chart 1). 
 
The government’s final consumption expenditure provided a temporary lift to the economy in Q2FY24 but it has since faded sharply, even registering a decline in Q1FY25. This withdrawal of public support coincides with muted gross fixed capital formation growth. Economists find a high 9.2 per cent implied growth in private final consumption expenditure in Q4 in the second advance estimates an over-estimation (Chart 2). 
  Experts point out unrealistic implied projections in the agriculture, industry and services sectors in Q4 (Chart 3). 
  Because of these factors, the 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate in FY25, as projected in the second advance estimates, looks a bit of an over-estimation (Charts 4&5). 
  Even so, India would be the fastest-growing major economy in the world in FY25. Besides, it will overtake Japan to be the fourth-largest economy in 2025, according to IMF estimates. (Chart 6). 
 
First Published: May 18 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

