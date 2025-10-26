Home / Economy / Interviews / AI and energy have symbiotic ties, says Chevron India's Akshay Sahni

AI and energy have symbiotic ties, says Chevron India's Akshay Sahni

The $1 billion facility uses artificial intelligence to automate workflows, improve drilling efficiency, & create digital twins of LNG plants, marking Chevron's largest tech investment outside the US

Akshay Sahni
premium
Akshay Sahni, country head, Chevron India.
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US oil major Chevron last year invested about $1 billion to start its engineering and innovation excellence centre (ENGINE) in Bengaluru to  streamline its operations and use AI to improve accuracy. Akshay Sahni, country head, Chevron India, in an interview with Avik Das, says that AI and energy have a symbiotic relationship as the former is needed more than ever to meet the growing demand for energy globally. Edited excerpts:
 
What are some of the most impactful works that happened from this facility over the last one year? 
As part of the journey of the oil wells, wells have to be plugged and abandoned once they run their useful life. Generating a plug and abandonment program in the past used to take months because the well that was drilled many years ago, everything was hand written and typed. Getting all the information and then developing a programme on how to abandon it, all of that process would take months. Now with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, we can read all these old documents and address the queries we have far more efficiently. Almost 60-70 per cent of such programmes can now be done automatically. For the rest, we have a human in the loop. This entire solution is now being developed out of this technology centre. 
When a well is drilled, a big pipe is installed which is termed as casing. Then a small pipe is installed which is called tubing. The small pipe perforates holes in the big pipe through which oil and gas flow. After decades of usage, when this process has to be unwinded, those perforations have to be plugged by injecting cement. With AI solutions, these jobs can be done more safely and efficiently and with disciplined execution.  
Besides this, several engineering work orders for our manufacturing facilities are also monitored from here. We have LNG plants globally that chill natural gas to -160 degrees, compress and transport them. Our engineers from here monitor those plans, understand the machinery and work on how to make them more efficient by creating digital twins of those plants. 
How is AI allowing Chevron to bring efficiencies in drilling? 
AI has greatly helped in our subsurface drilling. We are in a better position to understand the terrain, rocks, temperature, and pressure that exist at levels 30,000 feet below sea level and the type of equipment that can withstand such pressure. A lot of that data analysis is also done here which enhances our ability to understand and interpret sub-surfaces in a big way. 
What are some of the new workflows that can come to India? 
We have about 100 workflows that are already being executed from here. Anything that is repeatable and scalable can be done from here as the aim is not to build boutique solutions but ones from where we get the maximum impact. ENGINE has the second largest robotics labs for Chevron where we monitor how these robotic dogs are used in manufacturing facilities to collect data of equipment and use algorithms to predict when they need maintenance. 
What is the talent that you have hired?
 
ENGINE marks the single largest investment in Chevron’s history for technology capacity building outside the US. We have talent across STEM categories such as mechanical, chemical, electrical, petroleum civil, and structural engineers. We also have geophysicists. People who work on these complex processing facilities are strong chemical engineers. They are co-located with AI experts. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India may put climate finance, adaptation at core of COP30 agenda

Premium

ICAI keen to lead multidisciplinary practice firm initiative: President

Premium

Scope for providing more monetary boost to growth: MPC member Ram Singh

Premium

Creating quantum computing ecosystem is next big thing: Nara Lokesh

Yr-end deadline for India-EU deal a 'little unwise': Bruegel's Zettlemeyer

Topics :InterviewsAI technologyenergy industry

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story