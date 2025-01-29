Decentralisation of industries, rural employment key priorities: CM Majhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stresses that this is the right time to invest in the state to help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. In an interview with Ramani Ranjan Mohapatra on the sidelines of the “Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave” in Bhubaneswar, Majhi talks about the schemes implemented by his seven-month-old government and outlines his priorities. Edited excerpts:

What are the key policy measures being taken to attract investments and improve ease of doing business in the state?

Our government is committed to making Odisha one of the most business-friendly states in India. We have a single-window clearance system for investors. The Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 offers competitive incentives, such as state goods and services tax reimbursements, capital subsidies, and electricity cost reductions. We are ensuring sector-specific policies, a pro-industry land bank, technology integration for ease of doing business, and a skilled workforce.

How are these different from the policies adopted by the previous government? The previous government focused on big industries that limited the scope of employment generation and geographic spread. On the other hand, we are harnessing Odisha’s potentials — from mines, land, and forests to its extensive coastlines and ports — across all 30 districts. Our focus is on decentralising industries, ensuring representation of all districts. We are also prioritising integrated energy solutions, such as solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources, and catering to the growing interest in port-based industries. The PM has a vision to develop Odisha as a state of opportunities and he wants to make Odisha the growth engine for Viksit Bharat by 2047. This is the right time to transform Odisha into an industrial hub and make it one of the top five economically strong states in the country.

Odisha has in the past seen protests against land acquisitions. What steps is the government taking to ensure smooth land transfers to industries? We recognise the importance of addressing concerns around land acquisition with sensitivity and transparency. To ensure smooth land transfers, Odisha has pre-identified and demarcated 75,000 acres of industry-ready land. We engage with local communities to address their concerns before land allocation. The government is committed to ensuring fair rehabilitation and settlement. We prioritise non-cultivable land for industries and integrate sustainable practices to minimise environmental impacts. Our goal is to strike a balance between industrial growth and community welfare to ensure that development benefits all stakeholders.

What are the measures your government has taken to create jobs? The Utkarsh Odisha summit aims to create employment opportunities for 500,000 youths. Also, we are filling long-vacant government posts. Unlike the previous government, which focused on outsourced and contractual jobs, we aim to provide full-time employment. We are forming a task force for providing rural employment to stop migration and make better use of Odisha’s skilled human resources. The previous government had set a target to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Do you believe this target is still achievable? Investments in Odisha are growing. We aim to become a $500 billion economy by 2036 when we build Samruddha Odisha to mark 100 years of our statehood. By 2047, we aim to become a $1.5 trillion economy, which will be driven by the double-engine government.

How are welfare schemes like Subhadra (financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually to women in two tranches) impacting the state’s finances? The Subhadra scheme is a key step to empower women. Since its launch, 8 million women have received the first instalment. This figure will soon touch 10 million as more beneficiaries are being added. During the previous government, women received loans rather than direct financial assistance. But our scheme is non-refundable. Women are spending the money by investing in their projects, which is coming back to the market. Complementary central government schemes are helping beneficiaries become lakhpati didis. We are investing up to Rs 75,000 crore in the scheme, which will boost the state’s gross domestic product growth.

We are also spending Rs 10,000 crore annually in Ayushman Bharat, which promises free health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh for women and Rs 15 lakh for those above 70 years. In the paddy procurement scheme, we are giving additional Rs 800 per quintal (taking the minimum support price to Rs 3,200 per quintal) to farmers as input assistance. Farmers are getting Rs 10,000 annually under the Centre’s PM-Kisan (Rs 6,000) and our government’s CM-Kisan (Rs 4,000) schemes. These schemes will benefit the farmers and ultimately help boost the economy. How would you assess your seven-month-old government’s performance?

As promised in our manifesto, we have opened the four doors of Srimandira (Jagannatha temple in Puri), set aside a corpus fund for the temple, rolled out the Subhadra scheme, launched the Madho Singh Scholarship Scheme that provides Rs 5,000 annually to tribal students, and the paddy procurement scheme is in its final stages. We have signed pacts with the Centre to implement National Education Policy 2020 and Ayushman Bharat. The Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 12,000 crore to transform primary schools into Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya. Odisha inks Rs 12.89 trn of investment deals Unlike the previous regime, this is a people’s government with a people’s CM, who along with senior ministers and officers addresses grievances from 5,000–7,000 people and resolves them promptly every Monday.