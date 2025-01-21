OMCs prioritise cooperatives for ethanol, boosting their economic clout

In a landmark move a few weeks earlier, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) decided to give sugar cooperatives preference over private companies in the supply of ethanol for their latest tender of 0.88 billion litres in the 2024-25 supply year that started in November.

The decision has gladdened the hearts of the cooperative sugar mills, who produced almost 30 per cent of the around 32 million tonnes (net) of sugar in 2023-24 season, but could be somewhat disadvantageous for private millers.

More importantly, the OMCs’ decision is also indicative of the growing clout of cooperatives in the economy.

Much credit for bringing cooperatives into the forefront of policy making in India goes to the recently-formed Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 with Home Minister Amit Shah in charge. Ever since he took over the ministry there has been a flurry of activity in the cooperative sector, leading to growing awareness about their work and vital role in economic growth.

India’s cooperative sector

The sector comprises roughly 0.8 million registered cooperatives across the country, a large number of which are in rural and semi-urban areas and directly affect approximately 400 million people.

Also Read

Though brands such as Amul, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (Iffco), Krishak Bharati Cooperative (Kribhco) and some others have been the flag bearers of the cooperative movement, there have been many failures as well which sometimes make economists wary of looking at the sector as a viable economic entity.

Also, much of the powers to regulate a cooperative society lie within the state’s domain while financial cooperatives such as banks are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Cooperatives and their potential

A recent report by Primus Research estimates that India’s cooperative sector can generate around 55-56 million self-employment opportunities by 2030, up from about 30 million in 2018 if it manages to maintain a healthy growth rate of 5-6 per cent per annum.

It also has the potential to contribute around 3-5 per cent to GDP by 2030, and which could go up to 10 per cent if both direct and self-employment potential is taken into account, the report added.

However, to achieve the objective some critical interventions have to be made, such as strengthening the institutional capacity of cooperatives by advancing digital infrastructure and adopting new technologies, launching of a new national cooperative mission, on-boarding cooperatives in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand market access, and investing around Rs 5 crore to create ‘Janani’, an e-marketplace for women-driven cooperatives, targeting significant rural market access and capital growth.

On access to finance, the report says that steps should be taken to leverage the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) framework to direct funds to cooperatives, particularly Tier-1 cooperatives, through commercial banks.

Setback early on

Within weeks of the Central government forming the new Ministry of Cooperation, the Supreme Court of India in landmark judgement struck down parts of the 97th amendment to the Constitution that sought to crimp state governments' powers over their cooperative societies.

The court, in its order, upheld a 2013 Gujarat High Court verdict that had struck down certain portions of the amendment, which was passed by Parliament in December 2011 and had come into effect from February 15, 2012, during the UPA regime.

The amendments, besides making the Right to Form cooperatives a fundamental right, also laid down guidelines for state legislations governing cooperative societies.

These included provisions for incorporation, regulation, and winding up of cooperative societies based on the principles of democratic member control, member-economic participation and autonomous functioning.

It limited the maximum number of directors of a cooperative society to be 21 or less, provided for a fixed term of five years from the date of election in respect of the elected members of the board and its office bearers.

The amendments also provided for a maximum time limit of six months during which a board of directors of a cooperative society could be kept under supersession or suspension; provided for independent professional audit; provided for right of information to the members of the cooperative societies; empowered the State Governments to obtain periodic reports of activities and accounts of cooperative societies; provided for the reservation of one seat for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes and two seats for women on the board of every cooperative society which has individuals as members from such categories; and also provided for offences relating to cooperative societies and penalties in respect of such offences.

Experts had told Business Standard at the time that the amendments were introduced after much thought in 2012 and were the outcome of several national conferences participated in by states where they themselves had sought these changes.

A number of petitions were filed in the Gujarat High Court challenging the amendment on the grounds that it violated the basic structure of the Constitution.

The main argument of the petitioners was that the amendment required ratification by at least one half of the state since it impacted a subject in the state list. The High Court accepted the plea of the petitioners asking to strike down the entire portion of the part of the amendment which laid down directions for state legislations for cooperatives.

The Supreme Court, while upholding the Gujarat High Court Order, had saved the implementation of the amendments for Multi-State Cooperative Societies which come under the jurisdiction of the Central government.

The apex court judgement also upheld the supremacy of state governments in governing the cooperative societies that fall within their jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court, while upholding one part of the amendment, struck down the other but only for state cooperatives.

The SC order effectively meant that the new ministry of cooperation’s jurisdiction was only in respect of those cooperatives which have operations in more than one state, that is Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).

However, a few days later, Shah clarified that the Centre did not intend to interfere in the working of state cooperatives, who would remain the sole authority to frame legislations on them. He said the functioning of multi-state cooperative societies would continue to remain with the Centre while state laws would govern state cooperatives.

The work

After overcoming initial hiccups, the ministry has worked at break-neck speed to bring cooperatives on the forefront of policy and widen their sphere of economic activities.

What's more, a new policy on cooperatives also on the anvil. The draft policy, according to some reports, will recommend setting up an umbrella organisation under the regulatory oversight of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for streamlining the credit structure and financing needs of co-ops and collectives.

It has also called for rationalising the process of winding up and liquidation of a cooperative where revival is not possible within a reasonable timeframe, sources said.

The policy has also recommended setting up a taskforce with members representing all stakeholders to bring about uniformity in the legislative provisions concerning the cooperative sector with the aim of creating a level playing field for sector enterprises vis-à-vis other business enterprises and ease of doing business.

It has also called for establishing a fund to assist ‘sick’ cooperatives and provide support for reviving and strengthening cooperatives and for building their infrastructure.

The draft policy, sources said, also calls for establishing a mechanism to protect members from business cycle risks and creating a national umbrella brand for cooperative products with traceability of products and services.

That apart, work is on to increase the ambit of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) to permit them to perform more economic activities such as operating petrol pumps, ration shops etc. A massive project to computerise PACS has been undertaken, with rules laid down for their winding up, besides plans in place to form 200,000 new primary cooperatives in the next five years.

India currently has close to 105,000 PACS of which only about 65,000 are functional.

Of the 200,000 new PACS, Nabard will set up around 22,750 in the first phase and 47,250 in the second phase; National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will set up 56,500 new PACS in the first phase and revitalise 46,500 others.

The primary act for MSCs has also been amended to facilitate more powers.

Three new Cooperatives

One of the biggest initiatives by the new ministry of cooperation has been the formation of three brand new multi-state cooperatives which will focus on exports, organic farming, and seed production.

These three cooperatives. formed under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, will act as anchors and facilitators to promote their respective objectives and will have members from all sorts of existing state and national cooperatives.

NDDB, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed), Amul, Iffco, Kribhco, and NCDC, besides others, are among the major promoters of these cooperatives. All of them will contribute towards the paid-up capital of each one of three cooperatives and also play a big role in their initial operation.

National seeds cooperative

As per an official statement, the national level, multi-state seed cooperative society will act as an apex organisation for production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, storage, marketing and distribution of quality seeds, strategic research and development, and to develop a system for preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds through various cooperative societies across the country.

It will be supported by relevant ministries, especially Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and National Seed Corporation (NSC) through their schemes and agencies.

National cooperative on organics

NDDB, Amul and Nafed are among the five promoters of the newly announced national-level cooperative society for organic food products, which will focus on enhancing farmers' income by improving production, certification and marketing system.

The National Cooperative Organic Society is based in Anand, Gujarat, has been set up with an authorised share capital of Rs 500 crore. It has an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 100 crore, sources said.

Cooperative on exports

The third and the biggest cooperative in financial terms is the one on promotion of exports of products made by cooperative societies called the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL).

As per officials the multi-state cooperative society for export of products made by cooperatives has an authorized share capital of Rs 2,000 crore and an initial paid-up capital of Rs 500 crore contributed by five existing coops. Already, NCEL has clocked revenue of about Rs 4,000 crore through exports so far of rice, onion, sugar, and jeera, with the bulk being rice.

However, some experts feel that while the ministry of cooperation has brought the whole sector of cooperatives under a never-before limelight, the government should desist from dictating the agenda of cooperatives.