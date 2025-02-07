India is both a developed & developing country: Former German ambassador

Walter J Lindner, former German ambassador to India, has just released his book, What The West Should Learn From India, drawing from his diplomatic experience and deep engagement with the country. In an interview with Veenu Sandhu in New Delhi, he delves into India’s unique strengths and challenges, and why he thinks the country stands out as an example of sophisticated diplomacy. Edited excerpts:

In your view, what are the top things the West should learn from India?

Let’s start with IT and digitalisation. In India, digital transactions are everywhere. Whether it's in a Starbucks or buying cucumbers in the countryside, people use QR codes and transfer money without cash. A super industrialised country like Germany, and many other European countries, are far behind in this. This level of digital integration is something the West, especially Germany, can learn from.

Next is the spirit of entrepreneurship. In India, there's a drive to succeed, to be the best. It starts from kindergarten and goes all the way to high school and beyond. This competitive spirit to get out of the mediocracy pushes people to walk the extra mile. That's why you see many Indians becoming CEOs in the high-tech industry globally. Silicon Valley wouldn't be the same without Indian talent. In Europe, we've become complacent – we haven’t forgotten it, but we would have to reactivate this spirit. Another key lesson is the globalised spirit. Indians are everywhere — almost in every country around the world. Their remittances and experiences create a global network. In contrast, Germans tend to be very Europe-centric, thinking Europe is the centre of the world. That global outlook is something we could learn.

Then there's the importance of spirituality. In India, spirituality is intertwined with daily life. Business meetings can easily turn into philosophical discussions about the meaning of life. This holistic approach — combining heart and soul — is often missing in the West, where we focus on techniques and business talk without deeper reflection. Finally, the diversity in India is unparalleled. You have different cultures, religions, and languages coexisting. Indians grow up exposed to this diversity, which fosters a broader worldview. In Europe, we are more concentrated on our own cultures and neighbouring countries, but we don't experience diversity on the same scale.

India faces its own challenges. Do you think there’s anything India can learn from the West? My book focuses on what the West can learn from India. I don’t think India needs Western preachers telling them what to do. However, modernisation brings risks — you could lose cultural rituals and habits. As people move to cities, traditions might become exotic artefacts rather than living practices. This is a challenge not just in India but globally. The balance between embracing modernity and preserving traditions is crucial. How do you view Indian democracy compared to western democracies? There is no perfect democracy, And no democracy is the same; every country has different histories, neighbours, and education systems. But the core principles are universal. India’s democracy functions remarkably well given its size — 1.4 billion people, 10 major religions, 28 federative states, and over 300 languages. It's a unique challenge. In Germany, with just 80 million people, governance is simpler.

India doesn’t need lessons on democracy from anyone. Of course, there are shortcomings, as in every democracy, but these are internal matters. As friends, we can discuss these behind closed doors, just as India might point out issues in Germany, like, say, right-wing movements. But this is done as equals, not with a bullhorn. With India’s growing influence on the global stage, how do you see Indo-German relations evolving? India's global role has expanded tremendously over the past 20 years. It didn’t start with Prime Minister Modi, but his government has certainly accelerated it. Economic dynamics, foreign investments, and India’s strategic balancing act in global politics have all contributed.

India masterfully balances relationships with Russia, Europe, the US, and China without aligning with any specific military bloc. This sophisticated diplomacy harks back to (Jawaharlal) Nehru’s non-alignment policy. India is part of BRICS, is a member of G20, is frequently invited to G7, and involved in various international groupings like the Quad. It’s the only country that manages to maintain such a balanced position globally. India aims to become a developed nation by 2047. Do you think that’s achievable? It’s hard to categorise India as either developing or developed. Cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad feel developed, while rural areas might seem centuries behind. This duality — modern tech hubs alongside traditional rural life — is what makes India complex and fascinating.

International classifications often don’t fit anymore. Who decides what ‘developed’ means? Many of these definitions come from Western institutions. India is both developed and developing in different aspects. Its IT sector is more advanced than many Western countries, but challenges like poverty remain. This dual reality doesn’t fit neatly into outdated categories. How significant is India's soft power in shaping its global image? India’s soft power has always been its strength. Ayurveda, yoga, music, and cuisine, of course, shape how people around the world perceive India. But soft power also extends to politics — India doesn’t define itself through military alliances or aggression. It’s about balancing interests and maintaining a unique, non-aligned stance. This tradition, rooted in leaders like Nehru and Gandhi, continues today.