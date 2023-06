12 states to get Rs 66,413 crore in incentives for power sector reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in the Union Budget 2021-22 that states would be allowed to borrow an additional 0.5 per cent of their gross state domestic product (GSDP) each year for four years, from 2021-22 to 2024-25. This additional borrowing space is contingent on states implementing specific power sector reforms.

The government on Tuesday announced financial incentives in the form of additional borrowing permissions to states to accelerate power sector reforms . The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance said the move aims to “encourage and support the states in undertaking reforms to enhance the efficiency and performance of the power sector.”