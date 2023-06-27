TCS on foreign remittances: FinMin evaluates issues flagged by banks

In May, the government decided that spending in foreign exchange through international credit cards would be covered under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), under which a resident can remit money abroad up to a maximum of $250,00 per annum without the authorisation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Budget for FY24 hiked the TCS rate to 20 per cent, from 5 per cent, for overseas tour packages and funds remitted under the LRS (other than that for education and medical purposes).



Later, the government clarified that no TCS would be levied on international spending of up to Rs. 7 lakh a year by using credit cards.

According to bankers, there is ambiguity on several fronts on which clarity is needed, particularly, if the amount is remitted using several cards and bank accounts. “We have sought some clarification on this issue. We are yet to get any reply,” said a senior executive of a large bank. “If it is done through a debit card, the bank has access to the bank account from which the tax can be deducted. If it is a credit product… what if the customer reverses the transaction?” the person said.