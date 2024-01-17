30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

As uneven rains become a norm rather than an exception, an analysis of 40 years of district-wise monsoon data showed that almost 30 per cent of India's districts witnessed a high number of deficient rainfall years while 38 per cent saw a high number of excessive rainfall years.

The analysis done by The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), which is among the world's top climate think tanks, also showed that of these, 23 per cent of districts such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Nilgiris, Jaipur, Kutch and Indore, witnessed both a high number of deficient as well as excessive rainfall years.

There are almost 717 districts in the country from which IMD collects monsoon data.

CEEW said that by decoding these trends at an even more granular level, it was found that 55 per cent of tehsils witnessed an increase in southwest monsoon rainfall in the past decade (2012-2022) by more than 10 per cent compared to the climatic baseline (1982–2011).

While nearly 11 per cent of the Indian tehsils witnessed a decrease, particularly in the past decade (2012-2022), by more than 10 per cent compared to the climatic baseline (1982–2011).

"While the decreasing trends in southwest monsoon were not statistically significant continuously over forty years, we found that these tehsils are in the Indo-Gangetic plains, which contribute to more than half of India's agricultural production, northeastern India, and the Indian Himalayan region. These regions also host fragile but highly diverse ecosystems," the report said.

CEEW said of these tehsils, approximately 68 per cent experienced reduced rainfall in all months from June to September, while 87 per cent showed a decline during the initial monsoon months of June and July, which are crucial for the sowing phase of Kharif crops.

On northeast monsoon rainfall, which primarily impacts peninsular India, CEEW said that it has increased by more than 10 per cent in the past decade (2012-2022) in approximately 80 per cent of tehsils in Tamil Nadu, 44 per cent in Telangana, and 39 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

The report also said that on a monthly basis, it was found that nearly 48 per cent of tehsils in India saw an increased rainfall in October by more than 10 per cent, which could be due to the delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the subcontinent.

The CEEW study recommended close mapping of the monsoon performance at a more localised level and localised decision-making, which is crucial for building resilience against monsoon variability.

The IMD recently launched a mission, "Panchayat Mausam Seva", that aims to take weather forecasts to every farmer in every village to mark the 150 years of its formation.

Meanwhile, CEEW also recommended the development of district-level climate action plans incorporating tehsil-level climate risk assessments:

"In line with the MoEFCC's 2019 directive, all the Indian States and UTs are revising their State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs) up to 2030. While the current plans focus on district-level climate risk analysis, our findings reveal availability of tehsil-level climate information," the report said.

It also called for investing in automatic weather stations and community-based recordings to capture rainfall variabilities at a hyper-local level.