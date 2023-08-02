700 districts already covered by 5G internet, a fastest rollout: MoS IT

In an unprecedented pace, the Indian government has successfully initiated the rollout of the 5G network. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, anticipates the number of internet users in the country will exceed 1.2 billion by 2026.

“We're proud to have the world's second fastest 5G network rollout. More than 700 districts in India are already under 5G coverage. In addition, over half a million base stations showcasing this state-of-the-art technology have been established. We are already envisioning and developing a roadmap for 6G,” stated Chandrasekhar at a press conference.

Chandrasekhar contrasted the nine years of the Modi government with the preceding decade under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led government. He pointed out that networks today are of higher quality, with operators incentivised and tasked with expanding base stations and enhancing wireless network capacities.

“The UPA's tenure in the telecom sector was indeed a lost decade, riddled with scams such as the 2G scam or the trunk exchange scam. Even Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) had transformed into a loss-making liability for the public exchequer by 2014, courtesy of rampant crony capitalism and crony licensing. Despite that, India now boasts one of the world's most rapidly growing telecom networks,” Chandrasekhar emphasised.

The cabinet has recently given its approval for the third revival package for BSNL, totalling Rs 89,047.82 crore. This package includes an allocation of 4G/5G spectrum through an equity infusion.

“We've conducted spectrum auctions and issued licences with the highest level of transparency and integrity. Every rupee earned from spectrum auctions has been channelled into the public exchequer and utilised in the government's social spending schemes,” the minister noted during his interaction.

According to Chandrasekhar, the government's policies have fostered an environment conducive to business and launched reforms, resulting in a growing sense of positivity among investors, both domestically and from overseas.

“The previous era was marked by a flight of capital and foreign investors. A significant number of international telecom brands that had invested in India exited because their businesses were primarily decimated due to corruption or crony capitalism. However, due to the ease of doing business and government reforms, we now see a stable, growing, and positive investor sentiment. We're rapidly investing in the sector, expanding the overall market capitalisation and size of this segment in the digital economy,” Chandrasekhar concluded.