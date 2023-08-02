Home / Economy / News / 700 districts already covered by 5G internet, a fastest rollout: MoS IT

700 districts already covered by 5G internet, a fastest rollout: MoS IT

Chandrasekhar contrasted the nine years of the Modi government with the preceding decade under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led government

BS Reporter New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In an unprecedented pace, the Indian government has successfully initiated the rollout of the 5G network. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, anticipates the number of internet users in the country will exceed 1.2 billion by 2026. 

“We're proud to have the world's second fastest 5G network rollout. More than 700 districts in India are already under 5G coverage. In addition, over half a million base stations showcasing this state-of-the-art technology have been established. We are already envisioning and developing a roadmap for 6G,” stated Chandrasekhar at a press conference.

Chandrasekhar contrasted the nine years of the Modi government with the preceding decade under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led government. He pointed out that networks today are of higher quality, with operators incentivised and tasked with expanding base stations and enhancing wireless network capacities.

“The UPA's tenure in the telecom sector was indeed a lost decade, riddled with scams such as the 2G scam or the trunk exchange scam. Even Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) had transformed into a loss-making liability for the public exchequer by 2014, courtesy of rampant crony capitalism and crony licensing. Despite that, India now boasts one of the world's most rapidly growing telecom networks,” Chandrasekhar emphasised.

The cabinet has recently given its approval for the third revival package for BSNL, totalling Rs 89,047.82 crore. This package includes an allocation of 4G/5G spectrum through an equity infusion.

“We've conducted spectrum auctions and issued licences with the highest level of transparency and integrity. Every rupee earned from spectrum auctions has been channelled into the public exchequer and utilised in the government's social spending schemes,” the minister noted during his interaction.

According to Chandrasekhar, the government's policies have fostered an environment conducive to business and launched reforms, resulting in a growing sense of positivity among investors, both domestically and from overseas.

“The previous era was marked by a flight of capital and foreign investors. A significant number of international telecom brands that had invested in India exited because their businesses were primarily decimated due to corruption or crony capitalism. However, due to the ease of doing business and government reforms, we now see a stable, growing, and positive investor sentiment. We're rapidly investing in the sector, expanding the overall market capitalisation and size of this segment in the digital economy,” Chandrasekhar concluded.

Also Read

Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies reports of mandatory lab testing of OS updates

Govt will send notice to WhatsApp over breach: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

AI won't be a threat to jobs for next 5-10 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Open to Chinese investments despite border clashes: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Cut-off yield on 364-day Treasury bill up 7 bps as traders resist to invest

Tweaks to GST Act must factor in law banning online gambling: TN to Centre

NTPC, Hindalco, Bajrang Power, Ispat bag coal mines in 7th auction round

Centre asks e-commerce platforms to stick to their business model

28% GST on online gaming to be implemented from October 1: FM Sitharaman

Topics :5G networkRajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story