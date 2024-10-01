Ahead of festive season, 19 kg commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 48

Ahead of the festival season, oil marketing companies announced on Tuesday a Rs 48.50 hike in the price of 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. The price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 12, but domestic LPG cylinders remain unaffected by this change.

The price increase will take effect from October 1, according to data available on Indian Oil’s website. The cost of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinders remains at Rs 803. On September 1, oil marketing companies had raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 39. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With the latest revisions, the new price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders is Rs 1,740 in Delhi; Rs 1,850 in Kolkata; Rs 1,692 in Mumbai; and Rs 1,903 in Chennai. The revised prices will impact businesses, raising operational costs as they prepare for the approaching festive season.

The last notable relief came in July, when oil companies reduced commercial LPG prices by Rs 30. This decision is influenced by various factors, including international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics.

LPG cylinders are relatively environmentally friendly fuel options compared to traditional fossil fuels, as they produce lower greenhouse gas emissions. They are widely used in household kitchens, industries, and commercial establishments.

For household use, LPG cylinders are typically sold in two sizes: 5 kg and 14 kg.

For non-domestic use, LPG is available in various sizes, including 2 kg, 5 kg, 19 kg, 47.5 kg, and 425 kg, according to the Indian Oil website. The 19 kg LPG cylinders are primarily used in hotels, restaurants, cafes, canteens, and industrial applications.

