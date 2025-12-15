Home / Economy / News / Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops by up to ₹40,000; know how to grab the deal

Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops by up to ₹40,000; know how to grab the deal

Flipkart's 'End of Season Sale' brings a major price cut on the iPhone 16 Pro under ₹70,000, making it one of the best iPhone deals this season. Know how the deal works smoothly online

Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
If you intend to purchase an iPhone, now might be the ideal moment to choose a Pro model. Flipkart is currently offering a significant discount on Apple's iPhone 16 Pro, with prices as low as Rs 40,000 during the current 'End of Season Sale'.
 
Depending on the mode of payment used, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 Pro for less than Rs 70,000 as part of Flipkart's End of Season Sale. Although stocks are anticipated to be limited, the deal is active from December 12 to December 21.

How to avail the iPhone 16 Pro deal?

Open the Flipkart app or website.
Type the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) variant in the search, and the page will be displayed.
Now fill out the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers
Pick the exchange option and enter your old phone details, like name, model, and IMEI are some of the basic details they ask for.
Check the price, which may vary based on exchange value and venue. 

iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Flipkart: How much can you save?

An Rs 4,000 immediate discount is available to customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Additionally, depending on the model and condition of the previous smartphone being turned in, Flipkart is providing an exchange benefit of up to Rs 68,050. 
 
These deals, when paired with an exchange offer on the online store, will lower the iPhone 16 Pro's effective price to less than Rs 70,000, making it one of the biggest iPhone reductions available outside of holiday promotions. 
 
People with mid-range smartphones can still save between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 with a combination of bank and exchange incentives.

iPhone 16 Pro details, features, and more

Despite the availability of more recent models, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a phenomenal flagship device. The gadget has Ceramic Shield protection and a titanium frame. Additionally, it is available in four colour variations like Desert Titanium, White, Natural, and Black.
 
The phone is perfect for gaming, streaming, and video creation because it has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. 
 
The gadget easily manages AI tasks, multitasking, and high-end gaming thanks to Apple's A18 Pro chipset, which is manufactured using a 3nm technology, and Apple Intelligence capabilities in iOS.
 
The iPhone has never discouraged its use in photography. The iPhone 16 Pro's 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide, and dual telephoto lenses with up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom are its main features. The device has 4K Dolby Vision, ProRes recording, and spatial video capabilities for videography.
 

Topics :Apple Apple iPhone salesFlipkart sale

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

