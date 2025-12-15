Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops by up to ₹40,000; know how to grab the deal

If you intend to purchase an iPhone, now might be the ideal moment to choose a Pro model. Flipkart is currently offering a significant discount on Apple's iPhone 16 Pro, with prices as low as Rs 40,000 during the current 'End of Season Sale'.

Depending on the mode of payment used, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 Pro for less than Rs 70,000 as part of Flipkart's End of Season Sale. Although stocks are anticipated to be limited, the deal is active from December 12 to December 21.

How to avail the iPhone 16 Pro deal?

• Open the Flipkart app or website.

• Type the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) variant in the search, and the page will be displayed. • Now fill out the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers • Pick the exchange option and enter your old phone details, like name, model, and IMEI are some of the basic details they ask for. Check the price, which may vary based on exchange value and venue. ALSO READ: Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Flipkart: How much can you save? An Rs 4,000 immediate discount is available to customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Additionally, depending on the model and condition of the previous smartphone being turned in, Flipkart is providing an exchange benefit of up to Rs 68,050.

These deals, when paired with an exchange offer on the online store, will lower the iPhone 16 Pro's effective price to less than Rs 70,000, making it one of the biggest iPhone reductions available outside of holiday promotions. People with mid-range smartphones can still save between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 with a combination of bank and exchange incentives. iPhone 16 Pro details, features, and more Despite the availability of more recent models, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a phenomenal flagship device. The gadget has Ceramic Shield protection and a titanium frame. Additionally, it is available in four colour variations like Desert Titanium, White, Natural, and Black.