Home / Economy / News / Area under millets except bajra lower than last year this season

Area under millets except bajra lower than last year this season

Jowar, along with bajra and ragi, constitutes almost 70 per cent of the millets produced in the country

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Millet

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The sowing of kharif crops in the country is almost over, and farmers will be watching weather patterns over the next few weeks.

Despite the all-round push to promote millets (now called as “Shree Ann”), sowing in this respect hasn’t picked up as strongly except for bajra to some extent.

Jowar, along with bajra and ragi, constitutes almost 70 per cent of the millets produced in the country.

The latest data from the Department of Agriculture shows that till September 15, jowar and ragi struggled to reach even the normal acreage, which is the average area covered under a particular crop in the last five years. Till September 15, bajra was sown in around 7.08 million hectares, which is less than 1 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year, but 3.28 per cent less than the normal acreage under bajra. The acreage under jowar is around 1.42 million hectares, which is 9 per cent less than the area covered during the same period last year and almost 18 per cent less than the normal area under the crop.

Till September 15 ragi was sown in around 880,000 hectares, which is 5.38 per cent less than the area covered during the same period last year and over 19 per cent short of the normal.

The sowing of jowar and bajra is down largely in Rajasthan and that of ragi is less in Karnataka, the data showed. Meanwhile, on the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department in its latest forecast said monsoons would become active over Central India and western parts of the country over the next few days.



Also Read

Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

Top headlines: Rail freight's 1st dip after Covid, Kharif sowing falls 9%

India's G20 millets initiative MAHARISHI faces roadblock from China

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Exports shrink 6.9% in August; trade gap widens to ten-month high

India's foreign exchange reserves fall $5 billion, shows RBI data

Imports from Russia doubles to $25.69 billion in Apr-Aug on oil, fertiliser

India-UK FTA talks: Good progress on rules of bilateral investment treaty

EPFO, NPS data show 5.2 crore payrolls addition in last 4 years: SBI study

Topics :milletsMillets productionKharif seasonAgriculture

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story