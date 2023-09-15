Home / Economy / News / Imports from Russia doubles to $25.69 billion in Apr-Aug on oil, fertiliser

Imports from Russia doubles to $25.69 billion in Apr-Aug on oil, fertiliser

From a market share of less than 1 per cent in India's import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's share of India's oil imports rose to over 40 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The country's imports from Russia almost doubled to USD 25.69 billion during the April-August period this fiscal due to increasing inbound shipments of crude oil and fertiliser, according to the commerce ministry data.

With this, Russia has become India's second-largest import source during the first five months of this fiscal.

The imports were USD 13.77 billion during April-August 2022.

From a market share of less than 1 per cent in India's import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's share of India's oil imports rose to over 40 per cent.

India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the United States, has been buying Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry's data showed that imports from China dipped to USD 42 billion during the period against USD 43.96 billion in the same period last year.

Similarly, imports from the US declined to USD 18 billion during the period under review from USD 21.86 billion in April-August 2022.

Imports from UAE too contracted to USD 17 billion during April-August 2023 compared to USD 22.32 billion a year ago.

On the export front, India's exports to six of its top 10 destinations have recorded a negative growth rate during the period.

During the first five months of this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports to the US, UAE, China, Singapore, Germany, and Bangladesh have dipped.

However, exports to the UK, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia have recorded positive growth.

India's exports declined 6.86 per cent to USD 34.48 billion, the seventh month in a row, in August this year due to a fall in shipments from key sectors like petroleum and gems and jewellery on subdued global demand.

Also Read

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

India's Feb crude oil imports jump 8% as demand hits over 2 decade high

Falling inbound shipments cast a shadow on IGST and cess on imports

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

India-UK FTA talks: Good progress on rules of bilateral investment treaty

EPFO, NPS data show 5.2 crore payrolls addition in last 4 years: SBI study

Rupee settles near an all-time closing low as trade deficit widens

India's forex reserves decline to 11-week low of $593.90 billion: RBI

Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr

Topics :Russiaimportstrade

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story