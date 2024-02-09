Army marches slowly to modernisation as Air Force, Navy lead in spending

The Indian Army’s effort to modernise for the 21st century may be going slower than with the Navy or the Air Force. The capital outlay for the Army grew at a compound annual growth rate of 4 per cent in the last five years. That is less than half the growth rate of the total capital outlay on defence services overall (chart 1).

The revised estimate for Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) showed a lower absolute spend on the Army (Rs 33,411.2 crore). It was Rs 51,052.2 crore for the Navy and Rs 58,111.6 for the Air Force. To be sure, defence purchases can be lumpy and a large order can skew the numbers for any given year. The Army has now fallen behind the other two services for four years in a row. Budget estimates for 2024-25 were unavailable. The outlay for all three services will reportedly be clubbed together to “foster jointness among the services” by consolidating their requirements, according to media reports.