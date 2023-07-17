Home / Economy / News / Demand for work under MGNREGS hits a 23-month high in June, shows data

Demand for work under MGNREGS hits a 23-month high in June, shows data

As far as monsoon is concerned, southwest monsoon has, since the middle of June, picked up much pace

Sanjeeb Mukhejee New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 33.72 million households sought work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The demand hit a 23-month high in June, as low rain in the initial part of southwest monsoon season, coupled with general weakness in rural recovery pushed up demand.

Seasonally, the demand for MGNREGS is among the highest during April to June due to adequate availability of funds and absence of any tangible work from other areas but continued rise in demand, coupled with other indicators prompted several commentators to question if the benefits of economic recovery post Covid is actually trickling down.

As far as monsoon is concerned, southwest monsoon has, since the middle of June, picked up much pace but there have been states where the deficiency is still large enough to pull down acreage of many kharif crops.


Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Demand for work under MGNREGS in FY24 to be 27% lower than in FY23

Demand for MGNREGS saw marginal rise in April 2023, shows data

Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU

3/4 of all Indian households are debt-free, 69% save in banking instruments

India may prefer Middle East crude as Russian oil becomes costly: Report

OIS rates fall as US Fed seen the end of interest rate hike cycle

TN calls topping export preparedness index proof of its pro-biz climate

Outward remittances surge to $ 2.9 billion in May, shows RBI data

As food prices spiral, fight against inflation not over: RBI report

Topics :MGNREGSHouseholdssouthwest monsoon

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story