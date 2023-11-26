Statsguru: 6 charts show the clock is ticking on achieving climate goals

While India has taken some positive measures, the country is likely to miss its emissions target for 2030 by 8 per cent, according to the United Nations Emissions Gap Report 2023.

Indians lost $26.5 per capita due to air pollution, according to a study in The Lancet titled “Health and economic impact of air pollution in the states of India: the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019”. The loss in 15 states and Union Territories was higher than the India average. Delhi topped this disturbing list with a per capita loss of $62 (chart 5).

