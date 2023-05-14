Home / Economy / News / India's exports to Asia, Africa shrink in FY23, drag down overall growth

India's exports to Asia, Africa shrink in FY23, drag down overall growth

However, despite economic downturn and geopolitical risks in developed nations, positive growth in exports was maintained with higher shipments to EU and the US

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
India's exports to Asia, Africa shrink in FY23, drag down overall growth

4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
India’s merchandise shipments to Asia and certain regions of Africa contracted in FY23, dragging down overall exports growth. However, despite the economic downturn and heightened geopolitical risks in the developed world, positive growth in exports was maintained with higher shipments to the European Union and the US.  
According to disaggregated data released by the Commerce Department, the dip in exports to North East Asia comprising China (-27.9 per cent), Hong Kong (-9.9 per cent), South Korea (-17.7 per cent), Japan (-11.5 per cent) pared down India’s overall exports growth. While China's zero-Covid policy for the most part of FY23 reduced demand for Indian goods, Japan and South Korea slashed imports of diamonds and petroleum products from India, which sourced such items from sanction-hit Russia.

“Japan and South Korea have become cautious in importing such products from India as India imports large quantities of rough diamond and crude oil from Russia,” a government official said.
The debt and forex reserve crisis in India’s neighbouring countries in South Asia also caused a significant drop in exports in FY23. The economic crisis in Sri Lanka (-11.9 per cent) led to a dip in India’s shipments. Nepal (-17 per cent) and Bangladesh (-27.8 per cent) also put curbs on non-essential imports due to depleting forex reserves, hitting India’s shipments of automobiles and electronics to these countries. Bangladesh and Nepal, which were India’s fourth and 11th largest export markets in FY22, dropped to the sixth and 18th spots respectively in FY23.

Among the East Asian countries, exports to Australia with whom India recently signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement declined 16.1 per cent as the country reduced its exposure for petroleum products and diamonds from India.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year has led to decline in India’s exports to Russia (-3.3 per cent), Ukraine (-71.9 per cent) and Belarus (-32.8 per cent).

Exports to the central African countries declined in FY23 as Uganda (-19.7 per cent) and Malawi (-27.8 per cent) reduced pharmaceutical imports as Indian made cough syrups to African countries came under scanner.
On the other hand, exports to European Union countries rose in double digits, led by Netherlands (72.3 per cent) that became India’s third largest exports destination as it ramped up imports of petroleum products from India. However, exports to countries such as Belgium (-12.1 per cent), Spain (-1.4 per cent), Poland (-14.7 per cent) and Portugal (15.6 per cent) contracted in FY23.

The United States saw modest 3.1 per cent growth in exports but retained its top exports destination status, while shipments to Brazil shot up 52.9 per cent on the back of a jump in petroleum exports.
India’s merchandise exports increased 6.7 per cent to $450.4 billion in FY23 while merchandise imports rose 16.5 per cent to $714 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $263.6 billion. In contrast, India’s services exports rose 26.6 per cent to $322 billion in FY23 while services imports grew 22.2 per cent to $179.7 billion, amounting to a services trade surplus of $142.5 billion.


Key regions that drove India's exports in FY23  
Regions Exports (in $bn) Growth in %
North America 87.80 4.14
European Union 74.80 15.19
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) 51.30 16.79
ASEAN 44.00 3.97
Latin America 17.70 18.56
     
Key regions that dragged India's exports in FY23  
Regions Exports (in $bn) Growth in %
North East Asia 40.00 -18.83
South Asia 27.40 -19.94
East Asia 7.70 -13.69
CIS countries 3.80 -6.61
Central Africa 1.60 -6.39
     
  Source: Commerce Ministry

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

