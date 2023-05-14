India's exports to Asia, Africa shrink in FY23, drag down overall growth

|Key regions that drove India's exports in FY23
|Regions
|Exports (in $bn)
|Growth in %
|North America
|87.80
|4.14
|European Union
|74.80
|15.19
|Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
|51.30
|16.79
|ASEAN
|44.00
|3.97
|Latin America
|17.70
|18.56
|Key regions that dragged India's exports in FY23
|Regions
|Exports (in $bn)
|Growth in %
|North East Asia
|40.00
|-18.83
|South Asia
|27.40
|-19.94
|East Asia
|7.70
|-13.69
|CIS countries
|3.80
|-6.61
|Central Africa
|1.60
|-6.39
|Source: Commerce Ministry
