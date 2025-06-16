ASICS to boost India sportswear production to 40% amid import restrictions

Japanese sportswear giant ASICS will ramp up India manufacturing to 40% from 30% over the next few years to ensure steady supply, a top executive told Reuters, as the country's regulations force global brands to pause imports of footwear.

The Indian government has mandated certain standards for various footwear segments, requiring both domestic and foreign manufacturers to obtain quality certifications.

ASICS, which has also paused imports, said bringing in footwear from any country is not feasible without government certification.

"To address this critical situation, we are strategically developing local production capabilities," ASICS India Managing Director Rajat Khurana said.

For financial year 2024-25, ASICS reached 30% local production, a government-mandated threshold that allows foreign brands to operate their own single-brand stores in India. The firm, which operates roughly 125 stores through franchise partners, plans to open its first brand-owned store this year and is scouting locations in and around Delhi and Mumbai, Khurana said. It aims to set up a couple more over the next few years. ALSO READ: Footwear major Bata India bats for footwear PLI to boost output, exports ASICS, which competes with global rivals including Nike, Adidas, and Skechers USA in India, also plans to open three new franchise stores per month between now and the end of the year.