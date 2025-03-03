Footwear major Bata India bats for footwear PLI to boost output, exports

Footwear major Bata India backed the need for a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the footwear sector, saying that such support from the government will strengthen manufacturing wherewithal, increase exports, and position India as a base for global supplies.

“We have been engaging with the government on this and are looking forward to a positive announcement. They have also given some initial signs of that in this year’s Union Budget announcements. We are trying to make sure that the supply chain base in India is utilised globally as well," Gunjan Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, Bata India, told