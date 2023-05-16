Exports saw sharp fall on decline in US and UAE share, shows govt data

India’s biggest export market — the US — with 17 per cent share witnessed 17.16 per cent contraction at $5.9 billion in April. This was followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that saw 22.09 per cent decline at $2.23 billion exports. These two countries exported goods worth $8.13 billion, indicating a share of over 23 per cent in April.

Exports to India’s key markets — the US, the United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, Bangladesh and Germany — witnessed a sharp decline, resulting in a 12.69 per cent contraction in outbound shipments during the first month of the current financial year, commerce department data showed.