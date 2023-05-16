US seeks enterprise-based probe into errant companies under IPEF

“Given that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) already has such a tripartite mechanism for all its member nations, the Indian government believes a similar framework under IPEF will lead to duplication and has sought feedback from the industry on the same,” a person in the know told Business Standard.

The US has put forward a proposal under which member countries of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) can seek enterprise-based investigation to address specific concerns in a company through a Tripartite Labour Committee comprising a representative each from the government, employer, and labour union. The idea is to generate awareness among consumers about companies violating labour norms and ensure that goods and services of such firms are not consumed.