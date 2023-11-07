Basmati rice prices improve after easing of MEP, low output fears

Basmati prices have improved from their lows seen a couple of weeks back due to the easing of the Minimum Export Price (MEP), which should restart exports amid concerns over lower than expected crop in the 2023-24 season, trade and market sources said.

The improvement in prices should benefit farmers, though reports of production drop is a cause of concern for them. Farmers had to bear the brunt of falling prices due to high MEP.

In some mandis, trading was even stalled as exporters stopped buying from farmers.

Trade and market sources said the price of some varieties of basmati rice that had dropped to around Rs 3,300-3,400 per quintal a few weeks after the MEP of $1,200 per tonne was imposed had now climbed back to over Rs 4,000 per quintal.

The price of the widely grown PUSA-1121 basmati rice variety has been quoting at around Rs 4,600 per quintal since the last few days.

In India, basmati production is estimated to be around 8-9 million tonnes, of which more than half is exported annually.

India in FY-23 exported around 17.8 million tonnes of non-basmati rice and 4.6 million tonnes of basmati rice.

Out of the non-basmati rice exports, around 7.8-8 million tonnes was parboiled rice.

Globally, rice prices have shot up due to the expected drop in production because of El Niño.

Among countries, rice production in Asian countries is among the worst hit.

Late last month, the government started accepting basmati consignments priced at below the MEP of $1,200 per tonne, thus signaling its intention to reduce the same.

As per a news item published by news agency PTI in October, in a communication to the export promotion body APEDA, the Union Commerce Ministry has said, "it has been decided to revise the price limit for registration of contract for export of basmati rice from $1,200 per tonne to $950 per tonne."

The government on August 27 decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.

It had extended the notification on October 15 for an indefinite period.

But, the very next day, a statement was issued saying that the review of the Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $1,200 per tonne levied on basmati rice exports in August is still under active consideration.





"The decision to cut the MEP has been a win-win for exporters, government and the farmers. While on the one hand it has restarted exports that had come to standstill due to the MEP and on the other hand it has ensured that basmati paddy prices that were languishing at around Rs 30-32 per kg has come back to its original price of around Rs 38-40 per kg. For the government, the cut has ensured that only high valued basmati rice gets exported from India," Vijay Setia, former president of Rice Exporters Association of India told Business Standard. The statement was made amid reports that, enraged over the extension of the MEP on basmati rice, some exporters had stopped buying new basmati from farmers, leading to a decline in their open market prices by at least Rs 300-400 per quintal since the MEP was extended.



Basmati Rice Exports In $ billions Year Exports 2017-18 4.16 2018-19 4.71 2019-20 4.37 2020-21 4.01 2021-22 3.53 2022-23 4.78 Source: Department of Commerce