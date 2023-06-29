BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

The BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – currently represent over 42 per cent of the global population, 30 per cent of the world’s territory, 23 per cent of the global gross domestic product, and 18 per cent of trade.

The BRICS nations may agree to induct around five new members into the grouping during its August leadership summit, to be hosted by South Africa, culminating a long-pending expansion plan. Out of the 25 countries that are keen to join the grouping, while Saudi Arabia’s entry is almost certain, other frontrunners include Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, and Argentina, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.