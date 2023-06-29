Home / Economy / News / Centre prohibits import of cigarette lighters priced less than Rs 20

Centre prohibits import of cigarette lighters priced less than Rs 20

The government on Thursday prohibited imports of cigarette lighters if the price per unit is less than Rs 20, with a view to discourage inbound shipments of the product.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday prohibited imports of cigarette lighters if the price per unit is less than Rs 20, with a view to discourage inbound shipments of the product.

"The import policy of cigarette lighters...is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited'. However, import shall be free if CIF value is Rs 20 or above per lighter," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

CIF value (cost, insurance, and freight) is a trade term used in international commerce to determine the total value of goods being imported.

The prohibition has been imposed on pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable or refillable.

Imports of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable stood at USD 0.66 million in 2022-23. It was USD 0.13 million in April this fiscal.

Similarly, the inbound shipments of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, and refillable, stood at USD 8.87 million in 2022-23 against USD 7 million in 2021-22. It was USD 0.96 million in April of this fiscal.

These are imported mainly from Spain, Turkey and the UAE.

Also Read

Over 60% youth in India are susceptible to e-cigarettes, shows report

CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in upcoming class 10, 12 board exams

Government cautions against electronic cigarette promotion at media events

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

Vaping ban: Centre issues public notice for stricter implementation of Act

Prices of tomato, ginger soar in Jammu amid heavy rainfall, landslides

Govt unlikely to raise FY24 borrowing plan; bond yields may remain below 7%

Aadhaar-based face authentication crosses all time high of 10.6 mn in May

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

6 years of GST: Rs 1.5 trn monthly tax revenues becomes 'new normal'

Topics :CentreCigarettesimports

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story