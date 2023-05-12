Home / Economy / News / CA, company secys fret over increased compliance burden under new PMLA

Professionals would have to undertake due diligence measures to verify the identities of their clients and beneficial owners and sources of funds, and maintain records for a longer period

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Chartered accountants, company secretaries and other such professionals are concerned about the increased compliance burden caused by the widening of the ambit of the Prevention for Money Laundering Act.
While financial transactions carried out by practising CAs, CSs and cost management accountants were brought under the purview of the Act on May 3, the legislation has now been extended to include anyone who acts as a formation agent of companies or LLPs, a trustee of an express trust or nominee shareholder for another person. All of these people are now subject to PMLA provisions as a reporting entity.

“This would increase the risk of legal liability for professionals, leading to reputational damage and loss of business. The increase in costs of these compliances would make it difficult for small and medium-sized firms, leading to a consolidation of the industry,” said Maneet Pal Singh, Partner, IP Pasricha & Co said.

Persons acting as or arranging for another person to act as a director or secretary of a company or partner of LLP, providing a business or registered office address for a company or an LLP or a trust, would also be held liable under the PMLA as reporting entities.
According to sources, the government had taken action against professionals involved in helping certain Chinese firms create shell companies and layer their proceeds. “The new PMLA rules do not categorise those simply providing advisory services to companies as reporting entities but it holds those who act as agents and provide the services of directors, registered office-which several law firms also do-as liable. There the intention is loud and clear,” said Amit Gupta, chartered accountant.

Industry experts, however, have said that professionals should maintain an arm’s length in providing services to their clients to safeguard themselves.
“As professionals we can only rely on documentary evidence. If a document is forged then there is not much we can do. The law should have provided some safeguard to the honest professionals,” a Delhi-based company secretary said.

Many experts, however, feel that the amendment seeks to penalise specialised professionals who seek to help the culprits engaged in money laundering evade the due process of law.
“The onus is being put on professionals to ensure that the services rendered by them are not used for evading the law. While the amendments might make some professionals indulging in such activities jittery, they do not in any way hamper professionals doing their duties diligently,” said Abhimanyu Kampani, Partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India said.

The law, experts said, seeks to bring increased accountability on the specified professionals as well as other persons who are involved in transactions which deal with proceeds of financial crimes.  
“This should lead to enhanced scrutiny on such individuals and ensure that such illegitimate transactions are not as easily carried out through proxies,” said Sanket Jain, Partner, Pioneer Legal.


Some financial transactions carried out by practising CAs, CSs, and CMAs on behalf of clients that are under the scope of the PMLA:
• Buying and selling of any immovable property;
• Managing client money, securities, or other assets;
• Management of bank, savings, or securities accounts;
• Organisation of contributions for the creation, operation, or management of companies;
• Creation, operation, or management of companies, limited liability partnerships or trusts, and buying and selling of business entities.

Reporting entities also include those acting on behalf of companies of LLPs, such as:
• Formation agent of a company
• A director or secretary of a company or partner
• Providing a business or registered office address
• Acting as a trustee of an express trust  
• Nominee shareholder for another person

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

