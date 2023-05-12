Home / Economy / News / Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Around 27 startups have emerged in the country's semiconductor industry in recent years, said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BS Web Team New Delhi
Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the Centre will invest $2 billion in the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali for research and prototyping.

He was addressing a gathering of students, young innovators, industry stakeholders and others at IIT Delhi.

The minister stated that the government will build the India Semiconductor Research Institute as a centre of excellence, which will work with institutes like IIT Delhi, IIT Chennai, and others.

The minister also encouraged students to work and start-up in deep-tech fields such as semiconductors, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence.

"You are the most fortunate generation of students in the history of independent India," he said.

The minister said that the government has designed a semiconductor education curriculum for higher education institutions in consultation with the industry, which will enable India to become a worldwide talent pool in semiconductor design.

He said that around 27 startups have emerged in the country's semiconductor industry in recent years.

The government's priority is to quickly raise this figure to 100, he added.


The Centre has earmarked around Rs 1,100–1,200 crore to support semiconductor design startups in the country. It has also proposed a Rs 76,000 crore production-linked incentive programme to encourage chip manufacturing companies to establish fabs in the country.

In another development, a report by Counterpoint Research and the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) said that India's semiconductor market will touch $64 billion by 2026, almost three times its 2019 size of $22.7 billion.

The country's telecom stack and industrial applications will account for two-thirds of the total market share, it added.

"India is committed to becoming a reliable partner in global supply chains and we are working towards that by framing long-term policies, keeping the next 25 years in mind," Amitesh Kumar Sinha, joint secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said. 

Also Read

Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission gets Union Cabinet approval

India to be a semiconductor manufacturing hub: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

TCG research institute kicks off process for building quantum computer

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns of taxpayers

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy

Singapore & India looking at new growth drivers to propel ties: Kumaran

Topics :semiconductor industrysemiconductorBS Web ReportsRajeev ChandrasekharIESA

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story