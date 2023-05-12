He was addressing a gathering of students, young innovators, industry stakeholders and others at IIT Delhi.
The government's priority is to quickly raise this figure to 100, he added.
Our Target is to create 100 Semiconductor design Startups - MoS @Rajeev_GoI@Semicon_India @alkesh12sharma @GoI_MeitY #DigitalIndia @Electronics_GoI #NewIndia — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) May 12, 2023
In another development, a report by Counterpoint Research and the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) said that India's semiconductor market will touch $64 billion by 2026, almost three times its 2019 size of $22.7 billion.
The country's telecom stack and industrial applications will account for two-thirds of the total market share, it added.
"India is committed to becoming a reliable partner in global supply chains and we are working towards that by framing long-term policies, keeping the next 25 years in mind," Amitesh Kumar Sinha, joint secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said.