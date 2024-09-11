Cabinet okays fourth phase of rural roads scheme with outlay of Rs 70k cr

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the flagship rural roads programme, with an estimated outlay of around Rs 70,125 crore spread over the next five years.

In total, around 62,500 kilometers of rural roads will be constructed during this phase, with fresh connectivity to 25,000 unconnected habitations and also construct and upgrade bridges on the new roads.

The Centre’s share in this programme is estimated to be around Rs 49,087.5 crore, while the state’s share is pegged at Rs 21,037.5 crore.