Union Cabinet approves 730 private radio FM channels for 234 cities

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (August 28) approved a proposal to hold the third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities under Private FM Radio Phase III Policy. The estimated reserve price has been pegged at Rs 784.87 crore.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a notification from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The private FM radio roll out in 234 new cities and towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these areas which still remain uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting and bring new and local content in mother tongue, an official statement said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Cabinet also approved a proposal to charge an annual license fee (ALF) of FM channels as four per cent of gross revenue excluding GST. This will be applicable for 234 new cities/ towns.

According to the government, this will lead to creation of new employment opportunities, boost to local dialect and culture and 'vocal for local' initiatives.

Many of the approved towns are in "aspirational districts" and "left-wing affected areas". Setting up of private FM radio in these areas will further strengthen government outreach in these areas, the statement said.

Andaman & Nicobar: 3 channels

Andhra Pradesh: 61 channels

Assam: 18 channels

Bihar: 40 channels

Chhattisgarh: 9 channels

Daman & Diu: 3 channels

Gujarat: 24 channels

Haryana: 9 channels

J&K: 3 channels

Jharkhand: 18 channels

Karnataka: 42 channels

Kerala: 6 channels

Lakshadweep: 3 channels

Madhya Pradesh: 20 channels

Maharashtra: 38 channels

Manipur: 4 channels

Meghalaya: 3 channels

Mizoram: 3 channels

Nagaland: 9 channels

Odisha: 17 channels

Punjab: 21 channels

Rajasthan: 26 channels

Tamil Nadu: 11 channels

Telangana: 10 channels

Tripura: 3 channels

Uttar Pradesh: 30 channels

Uttarakhand: 6 channels

West Bengal: 24 channels