Cabinet approves seven agricultural projects worth Rs 13,966 crore

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
To boost India's agricultural sector, the Union Cabinet approved seven major projects with a combined investment of Rs 13,966 crore on Monday. The announcement was made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a press briefing, where he outlined the government's commitment to advancing agricultural research, digital farming, and sustainable practices.

This announcement comes a week after Vaishnaw revealed the approval of 12 industrial smart cities across 10 states worth Rs 28,602 crore.

Crop Science for Food and Nutritional Security: Rs 3,979 crore

The government has earmarked Rs 3,979 crore for crop science for food and nutritional security. This project will focus on five areas:
  • Research and education: Enhancing academic and research capabilities in agriculture.
  • Plant genetic resource management: Conserving and utilising genetic resources for crop improvement.
  • Genetic improvement for food and fodder crops: Focusing on pulses, oilseeds, and commercial crops.
  • Research on insects, microbes, pollinators, etc.: Addressing issues that impact crop health and productivity.

Agricultural Education, Management: Rs 2,291 crore

Rs 2,291 crore has been allocated for strengthening agricultural education, management, and social sciences under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). This initiative aims to modernise agricultural education in line with the New Education Policy 2020, Vaishnaw said.

It will incorporate the latest technologies, including digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and remote sensing. The curriculum will also include natural farming techniques and climate resilience measures.

Digital Agriculture Mission: Rs 2,817 crore

The government unveiled the Digital Agriculture Mission, which has been allocated Rs 2,817 crore. This mission aims to integrate modern technologies such as AI and big data into the farming process to improve decision-making and efficiency. The project has two main pillars:

Agri Stack:
  • Farmers registry: A comprehensive database of farmers.
  • Village land maps registry: Digitised maps for precise land ownership and usage.
  • Crop sown registry: Tracking the types of crops sown across various regions.
Krishi Decision Support System:
  • Geospatial data: Utilising satellite imagery for precision farming.
  • Drought and flood monitoring: Tools for assessing and mitigating weather-related risks.
  • Weather and satellite data: Integrating real-time data to inform farming practices.
  • Groundwater and water availability data: Ensuring sustainable water use.
  • Crop yield and insurance modelling: Using data for accurate yield predictions and insurance calculations.
     

Sustainable Livestock Health and Production: Rs 1,702 crore

The Cabinet allocated Rs 1,702 crore to sustainable livestock health and production. This project focuses on:
  • Animal health management and veterinary education: Improving animal healthcare and veterinary education.
  • Dairy production and technology development: Enhancing dairy production capabilities.
  • Animal genetic resource management: Managing and improving animal genetics.
  • Animal nutrition and small ruminant production: Developing sustainable practices for animal nutrition and the production of small ruminants.
     

Sustainable Development of Horticulture: Rs 860 crore

To boost the horticulture sector, Rs 860 crore has been allocated for the Sustainable Development of Horticulture. This initiative will cover a wide range of horticultural activities, including the cultivation of tropical, sub-tropical, and temperate crops, as well as root, tuber, bulbous, and arid crops. The project will also focus on vegetables, floriculture, mushrooms, and the development of plantation, spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Natural Resource Management

Finally, the Cabinet has approved Rs 1,202 crore for the Strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Rs 1,115 crore for Natural Resource Management. These projects aim to provide farmers with the necessary knowledge and tools to manage their resources effectively and sustainably.
Topics :Union CabinetAgricultureFarmingLivestock farmingDairy farmingDigital farmingBS Web ReportsfarmersDigitisation

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

