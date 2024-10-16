Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Cabinet okays railway ministry's multi-tracking project in Uttar Pradesh

Cabinet okays railway ministry's multi-tracking project in Uttar Pradesh

The project is also expected to help railways increase freight capacity, with an estimated 28 million tonnes of freight augmentation projected

Train, Indian Railway
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a multi-tracking project for the ministry of railways in Uttar Pradesh, estimated to cost Rs 2,642 crore.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing essential infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The project traverses through the Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh,” a statement by the Union Cabinet said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The project is also expected to help railways increase freight capacity, with an estimated 28 million tonnes of freight augmentation projected.

According to rough estimates by officials, one million tonnes of freight helps the national transporter earn Rs 10,000 crore in revenue.

Varanasi Railway Station, a key hub for Indian Railways, connects major zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists, and the local population.

The Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, crucial for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

More From This Section

Premium

States convey support for compensation cess merger with 28% GST slab

Premium

India-UK negotiations on free trade deal likely to restart in November

Premium

Govt to decide on RINL funding next month after viability report

Premium

2nd time in 20 yrs: Manufacturing jobs pull ahead of growth, shows ASI data

Govt wants multiple methanol plants over next 5-7 years: VK Saraswat


This stretch is considered the most congested section of Indian Railways.

“To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of 3rd and 4th railway lines. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, efficiency, and support the region’s socio-economic growth,” the cabinet said.

The new tracks will expand Indian Railways’ existing network by approximately 30 kilometres, while lowering carbon emissions by 149 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting six crore trees, the cabinet added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BEML wins Rs 866.87 crore contract to build 'Made in India' bullet trains

Special train affected by Bagmati Express collision arrives in Darbhanga

PM GatiShakti: 208 infra projects of Rs 15 trn recommended for approval

Rail expansion, ops safety, high-speed train on parliamentary panel agenda

Premium

At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

Topics :Railways Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story