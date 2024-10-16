Cabinet okays railway ministry's multi-tracking project in Uttar Pradesh

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a multi-tracking project for the ministry of railways in Uttar Pradesh, estimated to cost Rs 2,642 crore.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing essential infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The project traverses through the Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh,” a statement by the Union Cabinet said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project is also expected to help railways increase freight capacity, with an estimated 28 million tonnes of freight augmentation projected.

According to rough estimates by officials, one million tonnes of freight helps the national transporter earn Rs 10,000 crore in revenue.

Varanasi Railway Station, a key hub for Indian Railways, connects major zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists, and the local population.

The Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, crucial for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

This stretch is considered the most congested section of Indian Railways.

“To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of 3rd and 4th railway lines. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, efficiency, and support the region’s socio-economic growth,” the cabinet said.

The new tracks will expand Indian Railways’ existing network by approximately 30 kilometres, while lowering carbon emissions by 149 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting six crore trees, the cabinet added.