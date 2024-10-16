India-UK negotiations on free trade deal likely to restart in November

India is hoping that free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United Kingdom (UK) will restart in November, a senior government official said on Monday.

It expects the UK to come forward for the next round of negotiations, after the Budget presentation later this month.

“There is a Budget presentation in the UK on October 30… Negotiations should start in November,” the official said on Wednesday.

Officials in the UK are also briefing their new ministers about the proposed FTA. A formal announcement of the restart of FTA talks is yet to be made.