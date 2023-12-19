Can grains, maize ethanol fill sugarcane juice void in blending programme?

The Centre's December 7 decision to stop production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup in the 2023-24 supply year that started in November has put the entire sector and the blending programme into a quandary, with several commentators questioning whether the target of 20 per cent ethanol blend with petrol by 2025 now looking all the more distant.

To achieve the 20 per cent blend target by 2025, around 15 per cent ethanol needed to be doped with petrol by 2023-24 supply year, but most experts say that after sugarcane juice and syrup is taken away from the matrix (sugarcane juice has emerged as a big source of ethanol since the last few years), blending will not even tough 10 per cent in 2023-24, forget about 15 per cent or more.



The whole ethanol blending programme (EBP) is now all set to get delayed by a few years, with the sugar situation not looking very encouraging for the next few years.

However, the Centre, after a strong protest from the sugar companies, modified and eased some of the ban conditions and allowed the diversion of 1.7 million tonnes of sugar for making ethanol in 2023-24 supply year as against the earlier planned 4 million tonnes, but several experts said it is a small concession given that ethanol equivalent to around 2.2 million tonnes of sugar has already been produced by mills.



The ban is also expected to impact the profitability of sugar companies for the next 6-8 months. Research firm India Ratings, in a recent research note, said that the EBITDA of sugar companies is likely to be 5 per cent-15 per cent lower than the earlier forecasts for FY24 and FY25, with strong sugar prices cushioning the fall emanating from lower distillery EBITDA.

"While India's ethanol production is likely to fall around 20 per cent year-on-year in 2023-24 supply year due to the ban, the impact on companies would vary depending on the proportion of cane juice-based ethanol in the overall mix," the report said



It added that the impact of the fall in the sale of ethanol would be spread across 2HFY24-1HFY25, with 4QFY24 and 1QFY25 likely to be the most affected quarters, given cane juice-based ethanol is mostly sold in the crushing season.

“Companies with a lower proportion of cane juice in the ethanol mix will be better placed in the near term,” it added.

While the fate of EBP looks shaky at present, attempts and talk are also being made to revive the same by improving the share of ethanol produced from supply of FCI rice for making ethanol and also maize.



So, according to industry experts, out of the 8.25 billion litres of ethanol supply tender opened by OMCs, bids equivalent to 5.62 billion litres were received from companies in the first offer.

Of the 5.62 billion litres, around 2.69 billion litres of ethanol would be supplied by the sugarcane industry, while the balance of 2.92 billion litres would come from grains.

In sugarcane-based molasses, around 1.35 billion litres would have come from sugarcane juice and 1.30 billion litres from B-heavy molasses, while a very small quantity from 0.04 billion litres from C-heavy molasses.

Now, with ethanol from sugarcane juice completely out of the question, the total burden of ensuring the 1.35 billion litres would fall either on the grains or on b- and- c-heavy molasses.



Ethanol is produced largely from sugarcane-based molasses or grain-based sources as feedstock in India.

In sugarcane, it is either through sugarcane juice or syrup, then B-heavy molasses and C-heavy molasses. There is a different procurement price for ethanol produced from each source.

For grains, experts said that assuming that FCI rice fills all the gap, a supply of around 4 million tonnes from the surplus stocks could compensate for the absence of ethanol from sugarcane juice.

This is assuming that one tonne of FCI rice yields around 470 litres of ethanol.

FCI, as of December 1, 2023, has rice stocks of around 43.56 million tonnes (this also includes unmilled paddy lying with the millers).



Clearly, allocating just around 4 million tonnes of rice for ethanol from these vast stocks should not be a problem.

This is more so when the required stock levels for rice in the country are five times more than the buffer required on January 1 of each year.

The second option is maize, where several industry bodies are requesting the government to raise the price at which OMCs procure the ethanol produced from the same to make it more remunerative.

The Grains Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), in a letter written to the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri a few days back, demanded that a quantum of subsidized maize promised to be provided to them to keep the blending program going in the aftermath of drop in sugar production should be raised to 1-1.5 million tonnes for both Nafed and NCCF.



This is against the 0.1 million tonnes provided through each agency, and the price at which it is being supplied to distilleries should also be just MSP of Rs 20.90 per kg and not more.

A few days later, GEMA, in another representation to the Prime Minister, urged him to direct the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to raise the procurement price of ethanol produced from damaged foodgrains (DFGs) and maize to Rs 69.54 per litre and Rs 76.80 per litre for the 2023-24 Ethanol Supply Year that started in November to ensure the viability of consistent supplies.

In the 2022-23 ethanol supply year (ESY), the procurement price of ethanol produced from damaged foodgrains (DFGs) fixed by the OMCs is Rs 64 per litre, and that from maize is Rs 66.07 per litre.