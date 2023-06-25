Home / Economy / News / Central govt created employment-generating economy: Nitin Gadkari

Central govt created employment-generating economy: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the BJP-led government has created an employment-generating economy in the country.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the BJP-led government has created an employment-generating economy in the country.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Gadkari referred to a road project being constructed to connect Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and the automobile industry.

"We have created an employment-generating economy in the country. I am constructing a road project (worth) Rs 12,000 crore connecting Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The (Uttarakhand) chief minister told me that the number of tourists visiting these places got doubled. Earlier, the Yatra to these places used to go on for only six months, but now roads are accessible throughout the year," said the Minister of Road Transport & Highways.

He said people in passenger traffic, tourism, restaurants, hoteling, buses, railways and aviationall got businesses because the footfall has gone up at these places.

"Automobile industry in the country is Rs 7.50 lakh crore, 4.50 crore people got jobs. This industry gives the highest GST to the Central and state governments. I will double the industry's size in the next five years to Rs 15 lakh crore. All automobile brands in the world are coming here," Gadkari added.

Also Read

No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice: CBIC

Incorporate cutting edge tech in revenue generating departments: Andhra CM

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

Researchers created practicable superconducting material in lab: Study

PSBs have a human capital problem: Do their top execs need a pay overhaul?

India to remove retaliatory customs duties on eight US-origin products

Balasore aftermath: Railways eases execution of Kavach and safety works

At 23% spend, Andhra Pradesh leads laggards in state capex in FY23

US space tie-ups may open global mkt to Indian pvt sector, says industry

Topics :Nitin GadkariCentre

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story