Based on government estimates, India’s share in the global space economy of $360 billion is hardly around 2 per cent. Both NASA and Isro have also decided to have a joint mission to the International Space Station or ISS in 2024. According to sources, the details of this decision will be worked out between both the organisations in future meetings. A government source said that the future of space missions is more dependent on collaborations, especially science missions to the moon and beyond due to its exorbitantly high cost. “This may also open up doors for private players in India to collaborate with global players in commercial missions,” he added.

India became the 27th country on June 21, to sign the Artemis Accords, opening up fresh co-operation between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in space exploration. According to industry experts, this is likely to aid India’s private sector space players to expand their presence globally, giving a push to its efforts to increase the country’s share in the global space economy.