Centre aims to raise Rs 45,000 crore through road monetisation in FY24

“The target for monetisation through toll-operate-transfer (ToT) is Rs 15,000 crore and through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) Rs 15,000 crore. The overall target is Rs 44,000-45,000 crore,” the official said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the highest contributor to the Rs 6 trillion National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), is planning to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore through monetising national highways in 2023-24, a senior government official told Business Standard.