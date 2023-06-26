Home / Economy / News / Handicraft exports likely to fall 6-8% in FY24 amid global market slump

Handicraft exports likely to fall 6-8% in FY24 amid global market slump

Industry derives almost 60% of its sales from the US and EU, which are battling high inflation and recession fears

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Kauna grass craft - women selling kauna basket at ima market

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Indian handicraft exports may witness a 6-8 per cent decline this fiscal to USD 3.3 billion, mainly due to a spending slowdown in global markets, a report said on Monday.

A slowdown in discretionary spending in key global markets will drag the largely export-oriented Indian handicraft industry by 6-8 per cent lower to USD 3.3 billion this fiscal, after a decline of 20 per cent in FY23, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

"Amid the slowdown in key export markets, Indian handicraft exporters will face increased competition from their Chinese counterparts post easing of Covid-19 curbs in China. Handicraft exporters will rely on lower pricing and extended credit to counter subdued demand, which may pull down operating profitability by 200-250 basis points to 12 per cent," Crisil Ratings Director Rahul Guha said.

The industry derives almost 60 per cent of its sales from the US and EU, which are battling high inflation and recession fears.

Together, these two regions make up a market of more than USD 500 billion, which is largely tapped by China and Indian exporters have a limited share, said the report.

Last fiscal, a favourable rupee-dollar exchange rate cushioned the impact of export sales by as much as 8 per cent, it added.

There will be no such respite this financial year as the exchange rate is expected to remain largely stable, it added.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the longer credit periods may, in turn, stretch working capital cycles - from 90 days to more than 120 days, on average.

This could imply higher working capital borrowings, Crisil Ratings said.

"Despite the likely increase in working capital borrowings, healthy balance sheets should keep debt metrics comfortable. Also, with demand expected to remain sluggish, the capex outlay will be negligible and will be funded through cash accrual. Hence, credit profiles of handicraft exporters will remain stable," Crisil Ratings Director Nitin Kansal said.

Moreover, the debt is largely for working capital, with more than 85 per cent being short-term.

Also Read

Record growth in handicraft, handloom sector in J&K in 3 months: LG Sinha

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

India's diamond exports sluggish on weak US, China demand amid slowdown

Amid tepid utilisation of funds, govt to review PLI scheme on Tuesday

Centre approves Rs 56,000 cr for 16 states for capital investment

Letter to govt seeks open consultation on digital competition law

Focus on stable power grid, renewables, not on green hydrogen, says GTRI

A crude shock from Moscow: Testing times for India's energy security

Topics :HandicraftsExportsGlobal MarketsCrisil ratings

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story