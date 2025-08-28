Centre extends cotton import duty exemption amid US tariff pressure

India has extended an import duty exemption on cotton by three months, until the end of December, a government order showed on Thursday, as New Delhi seeks to support the local garment industry that has been hit by hefty US tariffs.

The world's second-biggest cotton producer had earlier announced an exemption on cotton imports from an 11 per cent duty until September-end and has now extended that to December 31.

US President Donald Trump's doubling of tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50 per cent on good such as garments and jewellery took effect on Wednesday.

The United States is India's largest market for garments and jewellery, worth nearly $22 billion in 2024. India has a 5.8 per cent share in the US garment market, behind China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.