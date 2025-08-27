India Inc bonds resilient amid record trade costs from US tariffs: Barclays

Indian corporate credits are expected to weather the latest tariff escalation from Washington, even as US import duties on Indian goods soar to unprecedented levels, Barclays Research said in a note on Wednesday. The trade-weighted tariff rate on Indian exports will jump to 35.7 per cent from 20.6 per cent currently and 2.7 per cent at the start of 2025, once the combined 50 per cent levies take effect on August 27, the firm said. By contrast, India’s tariffs on US imports remain at 9.4 per cent, leaving the bilateral imbalance at its widest in decades. ALSO READ: Trump's 50% tariffs take effect today: Which sectors are in firing line?

Barclays estimates about $55 billion of Indian exports, nearly 70 per cent of shipments to the US, are now directly at risk. Electrical machinery, gems and jewellery, apparel and machinery face the steepest hikes, while smartphones, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals remain temporarily exempt. Despite the export shock, the impact on corporate debt is expected to be contained. “High grade credits could see some knee-jerk spread widening, but strong corporate fundamentals and domestic funding access should limit lasting damage,” Barclays analysts wrote. ALSO READ: US tariff shock to hit Bengal's leather, marine, and engineering exports Company exposure is uneven. Biocon Biologics, with 44 per cent of its revenue from the US, faces moderate-to-high risk if pharmaceutical tariffs rise toward the 200 per cent ceiling signalled by US President Donald Trump.