Centre rules out state-specific relaxation in paddy procurement norms

The government today virtually ruled out giving any state-specific relaxation in paddy procurement norms for Punjab or any other state, saying that any easing would apply uniformly across all states.

Addressing reporters today, Food Minister Prahlad Joshi did not state this explicitly but gave enough hints to that effect.

Rice millers in Punjab have been on a warpath for the last few weeks, refusing to lift paddy from mandis in Punjab and demanding an easing of procurement norms.

The rice millers’ primary demand is that the Out of Turn Ratio (OTR) from paddy to rice, set by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at 67 per cent, be reduced for Punjab as new hybrid paddy varieties such as PR-126 have been yielding 4-5 per cent less OTR than usual.

Lower OTR means that millers are incurring a loss in milling FCI paddy into rice. They also want reimbursement per quintal of the loss incurred in milling varieties such as PR-126.

The issue has snowballed into a major political controversy, with farmers blocking roads in several districts, demanding quick lifting of paddy as mandis overflow with grain.

The opposition BJP on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging inefficiency on the part of the AAP government in the state for "tardy" paddy lifting.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh has also taken up the cause of the farmers.

Meanwhile, on the issue of PR-126, the Centre today said that the variety has been in use in Punjab since 2016, and no such issues have been reported previously.

“OTR norms prescribed by the Government of India are uniform across India and are agnostic of the seed variety. Procurement nationwide is primarily based on uniform specifications, commonly called Fair Average Quality (FAQ),” Joshi told reporters.

He added that the Centre has also commissioned a study at IIT Kharagpur to review the current OTR and Driage incidentals for paddy, with tests being conducted in different rice-procuring states, including Punjab.

“Until the result of that study comes, we cannot unilaterally lower the OTR norm for one state,” another official said.

Data shows that, as of October 26, 2024, around 5.45 million tonnes of paddy have arrived in Punjab mandis, of which around 5 million tonnes (approximately 92 per cent) have been procured by FCI despite a late start to the season.

During the same period last year, around 6.58 million tonnes of paddy had arrived in Punjab mandis, of which around 6.15 million tonnes (approximately 93.4 per cent) was procured.

The government also dismissed reports of storage space shortage affecting paddy procurement in Punjab, terming them "misinformation" created with "vested interests".

Joshi said that the Centre plans to evacuate 1.3-1.4 million tonnes of wheat monthly from Punjab until March 2025. An online portal to address rice millers' grievances will be launched soon.

The minister added that the government is distributing rice via the Public Distribution System (PDS) and to states like Tamil Nadu on a demand basis.