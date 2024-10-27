Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Punjab farmers continue protest for second day, demand paddy procurement

Punjab farmers continue protest for second day, demand paddy procurement

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) took part in the protest

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest
Besides Mann, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary (Fertilizers), Chief Secretary of Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab) | (File Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Farmers in Punjab continued their protest for the second day on Sunday to press for multiple demands, including paddy procurement.

As part of their protest, farmers organised road blocks, or "chakka jam," in several parts of Punjab, including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) took part in the protest.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher, who was present at the protest site in Phagwara said, "The indefinite roadblocks announced by both fronts with the demands of paddy procurement, DAP, and stubble issues have entered the second day. Yesterday, the CM went to Delhi and said that he has held talks with MHA and JP Nadda... "

"The sellers and centre have not come to a decision yet... Ravneet Singh Bittu should talk to the centre and also the sellers so that they come to an agreement... The CM will be busy campaigning in Hoshiarpur for the bye-elections but he has assured us that he will hold talks with us... The Punjab government has a different stand on the stubble issue... The CM verbally attacked the farmers yesterday in Delhi when he said that they block highways, he added.

The farmers yesterday, October 26, also protested against police actions against them for stubble burning.

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi to address 115th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch; 2 grenades, 3 Pakistani mines recovered

FM Sitharaman urges G7, G20 members to boost support for African nations

Evacuation drive launched in north Odisha as floods hit after cyclone

RG Kar case: Junior medics hold mass convention, to hold rally on Oct 30

On Saturday, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the availability of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer for Punjab's ongoing agricultural season.

The Chief Minister highlighted Punjab's need for DAP supplies during this critical time. Following this, JP Nadda assured him of the centre's commitment and ensuring sufficient supplies of DAP for Punjab.

Besides Mann, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary (Fertilizers), Chief Secretary of Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab).

CM Mann said that it is understandable that as 70 per cent of DAP is imported from other countries so due to the Ukraine conflict and other international reasons there is a shortage of DAP. He, however, also added that the need for DAP in the state is mainly till November 15, so the central government should accord priority to allot DAP to the state in comparison to other states that need it later.

Union Minister Nadda assured the Punjab delegation that the Department of Fertilizers is taking every possible step to ensure sufficient supplies reach the state without delay. He emphasized that all necessary arrangements have been made to guarantee the uninterrupted availability of DAP to Punjab's farmers.

On Saturday, the protest was organised in four locations in Punjab. The roadblocks, or "chakka jam," will be organised at four places, including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla. The farmers have decided to continue their blockade indefinitely until the demands are met.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now: Rakesh Tikait on agitation

Farmers block roads, tracks to protest tardy paddy purchase in Punjab

Farmers, millers, arhtiyas to hold 'chakka jam' in Punjab on October 13

Agriculture policy almost ready, says Punjab CM Mann amid farmers protest

BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest

Topics :Stubble burningPunjab farmersfarmers protestPaddy procurement

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story