

The ministry in a release said the value of the contract is about Rs 500 crore. The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) itself. In another boost to indigenous defence equipment manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed a contract with ICOMM Tele Limited, Hyderabad for the procurement of 1,035 '5/7.5 Ton Radio Relay Communication' equipment containers.



"These containers will be utilised to provide a protected environment for communication equipment to function in a failsafe and reliable manner. The containers would be mounted on authorised specialist vehicles and moved as per operational requirements," said the ministry. The radio relay containers will address a long overdue requirement of mobile communication detachments of the Indian Army, it said.