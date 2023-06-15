Home / Economy / News / Centre signs Rs 500 cr contract to strengthen army's communication system

According to the defence ministry, the development of such state-of-the-art equipment will help in boosting exports to friendly countries

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jun 15 2023
In another boost to indigenous defence equipment manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed a contract with ICOMM Tele Limited, Hyderabad for the procurement of 1,035 '5/7.5 Ton Radio Relay Communication' equipment containers.
The ministry in a release said the value of the contract is about Rs 500 crore. The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) itself.

The radio relay containers will address a long overdue requirement of mobile communication detachments of the Indian Army, it said.
"These containers will be utilised to provide a protected environment for communication equipment to function in a failsafe and reliable manner. The containers would be mounted on authorised specialist vehicles and moved as per operational requirements," said the ministry.

The company ICOMM Tele Limited would produce the containers with all equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers.
"This will give a further boost to the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment and stimulate the private sector to actively engage in realising the vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. The development of such state-of-the-art equipment will also help in boosting exports to friendly countries," it added.

Topics :Ministry of Defencedefence purchaseIndian ArmyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

