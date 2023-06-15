Home / Economy / News / Centre reduces import duty on sunflower oil, soyabean oil to 12.5%

Centre reduces import duty on sunflower oil, soyabean oil to 12.5%

The step is consistent with the government's intent to curb the rise in edible oil prices in the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
Centre reduces import duty on sunflower oil, soyabean oil to 12.5%

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has announced a reduction in the import duty on refined soyabean oil and sunflower oil by 5 percentage points, bringing it down from 17.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent.
The step is consistent with the government's intent to curb the rise in edible oil prices in the country. The government issued an order to this effect on Wednesday. These directions will remain in force until 31st March 2024.

Since the basic import duty plays a significant role in the landed cost of edible oils, the latest update in import duty rates is likely to support the government's plan of keeping the edible oil prices under control.
The move is expected to ease prices in the retail market and comfort consumers. The import duties were last revised in October 2021 when they were brought down to 17.5 per cent from 32.5 per cent. This was done considering the high international prices that were also reflected in domestic retail prices.

Edible oil is a key component in Indian households and government closely monitors their prices to ensure adequate availability to consumers, the govt notification said.
Talking about the reduction in import duties, Executive Director of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), B V Mehta told Mint, “Even with lesser duty difference between crude and refined soya and sun oils, chances of shipment of refined soy oil or sunflower oil is not commercially viable but may have some temporary sentimental impact on the market."

Citing data from SEA, a Mint report said that compared to the last month, India's vegetable oil imports for April went down by 10 per cent. Palm oil imports fell 31 per cent and reached 505,000 tonnes.
On the other hand, Soyabean oil imports went up by 1 per cent and reached 262,000 tonnes. Import of sunflower oil registered a big jump of 68 per cent and reached 249,000 tonnes, the report added.

Also Read

GM mustard (DMH-11) may not solve India's edible oil import problem: ICAR

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

India unexpectedly cuts import duties on refined soybean, sunflower oils

Centre unlikely to offer import duty concessions to Tesla: Report

GM Mustard won't solve India's edible oil import problem, says Ashok Gulati

India's trade deficit rises to $22.12 bn in May, highest since Dec 2022

FM meets IFAD president, discusses issues of interest, global challenges

Indian firms looking at business opportunities in Africa, says Piyush Goyal

Monsoon has arrived, agri sector looks healthy: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

50,000 cases to be taken up for GST audit in FY24, says CBIC chairman

Topics :Edible oil marketedible oilsEdible oil pricesimport duty on edible oilBS Web ReportsPalm oil importsIndian palm oil imports

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story