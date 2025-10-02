Chhattisgarh govt extends scheme benefits to unorganised, migrant workers

The Chhattisgarh government has launched the Atal Labour Empowerment Scheme to improve the welfare of unorganised and migrant workers.

“The umbrella scheme seeks to provide holistic development of unorganised workers and their families,” a senior officer in the labour department said.

The scheme, facilitated by the ‘Shramev Jayate’ portal, offers benefits of all government schemes at a single location to workers and their families, he added.

A new scheme is being launched soon to provide interest subsidies on loans taken by registered workers to encourage self-employment.

The government is setting up divisional labour welfare offices to strengthen monitoring and establishing 'Mor Chinahari Bhavan' (Migrant Worker Centres) in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, and Maharashtra to support and guide migrant workers from the state.