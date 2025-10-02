Chhattisgarh govt extends scheme benefits to unorganised, migrant workers

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government has launched the Atal Labour Empowerment Scheme to improve the welfare of unorganised and migrant workers.
“The umbrella scheme seeks to provide holistic development of unorganised workers and their families,” a senior officer in the labour department said.
The scheme, facilitated by the ‘Shramev Jayate’ portal, offers benefits of all government schemes at a single location to workers and their families, he added.
A new scheme is being launched soon to provide interest subsidies on loans taken by registered workers to encourage self-employment.
The government is setting up divisional labour welfare offices to strengthen monitoring and establishing ‘Mor Chinahari Bhavan’ (Migrant Worker Centres) in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, and Maharashtra to support and guide migrant workers from the state.
Additionally, 100 private hospitals have been onboarded to provide cashless treatment.
New dispensaries are coming up in areas with a high concentration of workers, including Tilda, Urla (Raipur), Lara, and Kharsia (Raigarh). To provide cashless tertiary medical facilities to insured beneficiaries, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has signed agreements with 106 private hospitals in the state.
For the specialised medical facilities for inpatients, the ESIC has started outpatient department services for the treatment of insured beneficiaries at new 100-bed hospitals in Raipur and Korba, with similar facilities underway in Bhilai, Raigarh, and Bilaspur.
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Labour Food Scheme has been launched to provide full meals to workers for ₹5 near their workplaces. In the first phase, 21 centers have been opened in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, and Surajpur, with 24 more planned next year.