Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-China direct flights to resume by late Oct amid normalisation efforts

India-China direct flights to resume by late Oct amid normalisation efforts

The MEA said that the agreement to resume flights will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that direct air services between India and China are expected to resume by late October 2025. The decision follows technical-level discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both countries as part of efforts to gradually normalise bilateral relations, the ministry said.
 
"Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," it added.
 
 
The ministry added that the agreement will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

