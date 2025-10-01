Home / Economy / News / Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

Moreover, the regulator proposed tweaking risk weights for loan to MSME and residential housing loans, which will release capital for banks

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le
RBI has proposed to remove the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities and enhance limits for lending by banks against shares from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 1 crore and for IPO financing from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh per person. | Fil
Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to give a glide path of four years starting 1 April, 2027, to banks to spread higher provisioning requirements while transitioning to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework from the current incurred loss framework.
 
Moreover, the regulator proposed tweaking risk weights for loan to MSME and residential housing loans, which will release capital for banks.
 
This new framework of provisioning with prudential floors is proposed to be made applicable to all Scheduled Commercial Banks with effect from 1st April 2027. ECL norms will not be applicable for Small Finance Banks (SFBs), Payment Banks (PBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs).
 
“They will be given a glide path (till March 31, 2031) to smoothen the one-time impact of higher provisioning, if any, on their existing books,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing the review of the monetary policy on Wednesday.
 
Rating agency ICRA had projected a 300-400 basis point reduction in core capital ratio of banks for the expected credit loss (ECL) effect.
 
“As against our earlier estimate of implementation from April 1, 2025, the proposed implementation from April 1, 2027 onwards will moderate the impact, given the consistent improvement in asset quality in recent years,” ICRA said adding the phased rollout through FY2031, provides banks with greater flexibility to manage the associated provisioning requirements.
 
RBI said the ECL norms are expected to enhance credit risk management practices, promote better comparability of reported financials across institutions, and the framework is designed to be implemented in a non-disruptive manner.
 
Malhotra also said it is proposed that the revised Basel III capital adequacy norms effective for commercial banks (excluding SFBs, PBs and RRBs) will come into effect from 1st April 2027.
 
RBI will issue a draft of the standardised approach for credit risk proposing lower risk weights on certain segments which are expected to reduce the overall capital requirements, particularly for MSMEs and residential real estate, including home loans.
 
The capital requirements for operational risk have already been finalised (in 2023) whereas the capital requirements for market risk are under finalisation after receipt of comments from the public.
 
“These measures will help align our guidelines with international standards adapted to our national conditions and priorities, and strengthen the capital adequacy framework for banks and AIFIs,” RBI said, adding the revised framework aims to improve the robustness, granularity and risk sensitivity of the standardized approach for calculating the capital charge for credit risk.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

September GST collection increases to ₹1.89 trillion vs ₹1.86 trn in August

Premium

Stable repo rates expected to boost commercial realty developments

Cabinet approves ₹11,440 cr mission to make India self-sufficient in pulses

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for government employees ahead of Diwali

Govt invites bids for coal gasification projects under ₹8,500-cr scheme

Topics :RBI Policycredit riskECLMSMEs

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story