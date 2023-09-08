Chhattisgarh govt's ambitious scheme on cow dung finds many takers

The Chhattisgarh government’s ambitious scheme of procuring cow dung has propelled more and more people to enter the business.

During the last one year, the state has recorded a 46 per cent increase in the number of cow dung vendors.

Chhattisgarh is the only state in the country to procure cow dung under its flagship Godhan Nyay Yojana, which was launched in July 2020.

The Bhupesh Baghel government launched the scheme with a goal of promoting organic farming, generating employment in rural and urban areas, promoting cow rearing and for cow protection. It will also provide financial benefits to cattle producers.

The Gothans (livestock-sheds) have emerged as a centre of livelihood for the villagers.

The Gothans have become the focus of boosting the rural economy with a number of activities. These include procuring cow dung and cow urine and adding value by manufacturing cow dung paint, vermicompost and fertilisers, among others.

The Chhattisgarh government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 247 crore from cattle herders since the launch of the scheme three years ago. The vendors get Rs 2 for a kg of cow dung.

“In the last one year, the number of cattle herders who benefited from the Godhan Nyaya Yojana has increased by more than 100,000,” a state government spokesperson said.

The number of cattle herders who benefited in August 2022 stood at 252,685. This increased to 369,571 in August 2023, a rise of 46 per cent, the spokesperson added.

Under the yojana, out of the 10,288 Gothans, 6,180 are where cow dung of 30 quintals or more is being purchased every fortnight.