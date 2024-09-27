Chhattisgarh is fifth among states with lowest unemployment rates

Chhattisgarh is fifth among states with the lowest unemployment rates in the country, it has said quoting a recent central government survey.

The survey was conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). "It is a matter of great satisfaction that we celebrate another significant milestone as Chhattisgarh ranks fifth among the states with the lowest unemployment rate in India," said a state government spokesperson.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The NSSO this week brought out its seventh annual report on the basis of the Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted between July 2023 and June 2024. It defined the unemployment rate as the percentage of persons unemployed among persons in the labour force.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attributed the positive outcome to his government's efforts in generating employment. Sai said the government had implemented various initiatives to create jobs and self-employment opportunities for the youth, focusing on rural and tribal areas.

“As a result, Chhattisgarh has surpassed even larger states in terms of low unemployment rates,” said Sai.



The state government plans to develop 160 industrial training institutes (ITI) that will give young people employment-oriented skills. “The ITIs will be modernised in the next three years at a cost of Rs 484 crore,” he said. Separately, the state plans to start five institutes on the lines of Indian Institutes of Technology.



Industry is emphasising on skill development and education to meet its technology and employment needs, he said. In this context, the state government is teaching robotics and artificial intelligence to the youth in the tribal regions of the state.



The responsibility of the country and Chhattisgarh's development lies with the youth who must be empowered for the role, he said..