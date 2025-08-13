Home / Economy / News / China to continue anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic products

China to continue anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic products

China first imposed the tariffs in 2014 and had extended them in August 2020

Optical fibre cable
The review will take up to a year, the ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.
Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's commerce ministry will continue with anti-dumping tariffs of up to 30.6 per cnet on single-mode optical fibre imports from India, which were due to expire on Thursday, as it begins a final review of an investigation initiated in 2013. 
The review will take up to a year, the ministry said on Wednesday in a statement. 
China first imposed the tariffs in 2014 and had extended them in August 2020.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt likely to allow private cos to mine uranium to help nuclear expansion

India's headline inflation likely to average 3.5% in FY26: Crisil

With growing economy, young demography, India has growth potential: IKEA

India needs big push in AI, chips to compete with US, China, says CEA

India's trade dilemma: Shield farmers, textiles or risk US cotton tariffs

Topics :ChinatradeimportExports

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story