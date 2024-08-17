CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought enhanced financial assistance for the debt-ridden southern state. In his first meeting with Modi after the Union Budget, Naidu thanked the prime minister for key announcements made for Andhra Pradesh, including Rs 15,000 crore funding for the new capital's development, sources said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed the state's financial status in detail and requested more central support to overcome fiscal challenges, boost economic activity and increase the state's GDP, the sources added.



Official data shows Andhra Pradesh's public debt has risen from 31.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2019-20 to 33.32 per cent in 2023-24, indicating worsening fiscal health over the last five years.

The TDP, with its 16 Lok Sabha MPs, is a key constituent of Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government.

Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital.