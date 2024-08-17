Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Andhra

CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Andhra

Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought enhanced financial assistance for the debt-ridden southern state.

In his first meeting with Modi after the Union Budget, Naidu thanked the prime minister for key announcements made for Andhra Pradesh, including Rs 15,000 crore funding for the new capital's development, sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed the state's financial status in detail and requested more central support to overcome fiscal challenges, boost economic activity and increase the state's GDP, the sources added.
 

Official data shows Andhra Pradesh's public debt has risen from 31.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2019-20 to 33.32 per cent in 2023-24, indicating worsening fiscal health over the last five years.

The TDP, with its 16 Lok Sabha MPs, is a key constituent of Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government.

Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Sons chairman to co-chair task force for reshaping Andhra Pradesh

203 Anna Canteens to be launched across Andhra Pradesh, says CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu suggests 'P4' model to resolve wealth concentration

Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meet, says not given adequate time to speak

Naidu taken for right royal ride: Congress on Budget allocation to Andhra

Topics :Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story